An Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a fantastic cultural idea, but it can be done better [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Some of those who were honoured included Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, Chief Osita Osadebe, KCee, Keke and D1 of Kennis Music and more. Attendees included Obi Asika, KCee, Wizkid, D'Banj, Made Kuti, Femi Kuti, Daddy Showkey, Sunday Are and more.

The event was hosted by Bovi and D'Banj, while Uti hosted the Black carpet.

See, Afrobeats - Contemporary African Pop Music - has a rich history: by way of Traditional Pop, Folk, Hip-Hop and R&B, the genre has grown to become a global phenomenon.

But the edifice that became Afrobeats was built in phases, by capable engineers, bricklayers and foremen, backed by the vision of architects. All these key players are worth celebrating.

Throwing it back...

A couple of months ago, Nigerian social media was thrown into a tailspin, after the legendary Fela Kuti was named as a potential inductee, into the 2021 Class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

With Nigerians being Nigerians, excitement formed symbiosis with entitlement, and the product was victimhood. We tallied and spammed the online voting, which in reality, has little consequence on who gets inducted.

However, in the usual excitement that comes with Grammy season and international recognition for African music, lies a need to create homegrown products, in the form of events and awards, to celebrate our own milestone.

For that reason, an Afrobeats Hall of Fame makes so much sense. It's an overdue celebration of excellence in the growing phenomenon of Afrobeats.

Over the years, we've seen the fanfare that comes with an induction into the NBA Hall of Fame, Boxing Hall of Fame, Lifetime Achievement Awards and Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Why can't we have ours?

Why can't we grow out the branches of Afrobeats into viable, sustainable, self-sustaining things, like our own awards and our own hall of fame? It's a no-brainer and kudos to Estilo Da Vida, its creators.

Secondly, in terms of an idea, Afrobeats Hall of Fame is a product, with high marketability and a cash cow potential. While the maiden edition wasn't attended by the bigwigs, that doesn't matter.

A Hall of Fame event should be attended by those who matter to the game, the organizers and the inductees. Moreover, it's already serving a huge purpose. For example, D'Banj was a host this year, as he continues his reintegration back into high society with some impressive, deft moves.

Thirdly, a Hall of Fame is gold for branding. It shows that a phenomenon has a history worth celebrating. It aids the optics for observers. As long as we don't make it another prey to American/European capitalism.

Fourth, it's an adequate reward system for worthy cultural service. Especially the unpopular ones.

However, certain things must change for the next edition;

It's not an award, it's a milestone. Thus, plaques aren’t needed. Inductees should be announced and they should climb to give a speech. It's not exactly a party, no tables are needed. Let it be a simple event with chairs. Mandate a corporate or native dress code. Have an actual hall for physical commemoration and a public directory of inductees. Create a revolving body with fixed term. Run it with fairness.