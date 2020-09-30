On September 30, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido appeared on internet radio platform, Bounce Radio and discussed things from family to his belated wedding to Chioma and how he got close to his family after stepping away from his family during his stint away from the spotlight.

However, he also tells Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of the only condition his children will have to fulfill if they will ever be allowed to go into music. He says, "Only if they are good good."

During the interview, Davido also spoke about his mother's death.

You can watch the full interview below;