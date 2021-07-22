RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

SA-based rising star Nigerian singer, songwriter and founder of Domin Records, Akpevwe Victor Ohwo known professionally as Sirvik has made another strong stride into the music industry with the release of his New single “One Day” featuring Erigga.

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Sirvik dropped the song on the 24th of June 2021.

Recommended articles

The artist described the single as an inspiration and motivational song to give hope to anyone who is experiencing difficulties and feeling like giving up.

“One Day “ is a great body of work produced by one of the biggest producer in Cape Town StigoVibe.

"It’s been a long time preparation and am proud I was able to finally pull it through. Music is my thing, I just love to do good music and bless my fans with something to vibe to.”

"I appreciate My team and Erigga for this great collaboration."

One Day currently has two visual content on my YouTube page “Sirvik”, a performance video and an animated lyric video. Credits to my videographer Ngoni.

Lastly I wanna say a big shout out to people like Youngsix, Erigga and VictorAd for putting Delta state on the map.

Thank you to everyone that has been supporting my music.

#FeaturedbyDominRecords

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

Everything is changing for the ‘American Teen’ [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Joshigwe pushes truth and vulnerability in a new 8-track album, 'XTC'

Dr Dre ordered to pay ex-wife Nicole Young N151M monthly in spousal support

Chimamanda Adichie replies priest who verbally attacked her during her mum's funeral mass

Game of Thrones prequel production paused due to Covid-19

BBNaija's Gedoni and Khafi expecting 1st child together

Here is how the ‘digital hit’ became a formidable part of Nigerian music [Pulse Explainer]

Black Panther 2: Winston Duke to reprise M'baku role in sequel