'One Day' by Sirvik featuring Erigga out now , available on all streaming platforms!

The artist described the single as an inspiration and motivational song to give hope to anyone who is experiencing difficulties and feeling like giving up.

“One Day “ is a great body of work produced by one of the biggest producer in Cape Town StigoVibe.

"It’s been a long time preparation and am proud I was able to finally pull it through. Music is my thing, I just love to do good music and bless my fans with something to vibe to.”

"I appreciate My team and Erigga for this great collaboration."

One Day currently has two visual content on my YouTube page “Sirvik”, a performance video and an animated lyric video. Credits to my videographer Ngoni.

Lastly I wanna say a big shout out to people like Youngsix, Erigga and VictorAd for putting Delta state on the map.

Thank you to everyone that has been supporting my music.