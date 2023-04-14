Omawumi, Yemi Alade role back the years on new single 'Love You Well'

The collaboration came about through a shared love for African music and a desire to create something that celebrated their passion for the genre. Speaking about the project, Omawumi said, "Working with Yemi Alade has been an amazing experience. We both have a deep love for African music and wanted to create something to showcase our shared passion for this genre. I'm so proud of what we've achieved with this single, and I can't wait for our fans to hear it."

Yemi Alade echoed this sentiment, saying, "This song celebrates Love, Africa, and the power of collaboration. We created something truly special. I believe that our fans are going to love this song as much as we do."

Omawumi, hailing from the city of Warri in the Delta State of Nigeria, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity. She incorporates elements of Soul, Jazz, and R&B into her bright, funk-laden pop sound. Omawumi recorded her first debut album titled Wonder Woman in 2009 via OMA Records. Meanwhile, Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter who gained widespread fame with her hit single 'Johnny' in 2014.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

'Love You Well' is set to be a standout track on both artists' upcoming albums and promises to be a hit with fans of Afropop and African music more broadly. The song's catchy chorus and lively production are sure to get audiences dancing and singing along in no time.