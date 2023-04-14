The sports category has moved to a new website.

Omawumi, Yemi Alade role back the years on new single 'Love You Well'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats stars Omawumi and Yemi Alade have combined for a new single titled 'Love You Well'.

The collaboration came about through a shared love for African music and a desire to create something that celebrated their passion for the genre. Speaking about the project, Omawumi said, "Working with Yemi Alade has been an amazing experience. We both have a deep love for African music and wanted to create something to showcase our shared passion for this genre. I'm so proud of what we've achieved with this single, and I can't wait for our fans to hear it."

Yemi Alade echoed this sentiment, saying, "This song celebrates Love, Africa, and the power of collaboration. We created something truly special. I believe that our fans are going to love this song as much as we do."

Omawumi, hailing from the city of Warri in the Delta State of Nigeria, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity. She incorporates elements of Soul, Jazz, and R&B into her bright, funk-laden pop sound. Omawumi recorded her first debut album titled Wonder Woman in 2009 via OMA Records. Meanwhile, Yemi Alade is a Nigerian Afropop singer-songwriter who gained widespread fame with her hit single 'Johnny' in 2014.

Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade - 'Love You Well'
Omawumi feat. Yemi Alade - 'Love You Well' Pulse Nigeria

'Love You Well' is set to be a standout track on both artists' upcoming albums and promises to be a hit with fans of Afropop and African music more broadly. The song's catchy chorus and lively production are sure to get audiences dancing and singing along in no time.

'Love You Well' was released on April 14, 2023, and it's available on all major streaming platforms.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.



