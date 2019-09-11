The singer announced her intention to headline an upcoming show to promote her new album alongside other big acts on her Instagram page recently.

The award-winning songstress announced the plans to have music acts like Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Slim Case, Brymo, Lami Phillips, Ego and DJ Spinall for her album tour.

Omawumi also announced that she will be performing at the Freedom Park on Saturday, September 21, 2019, with six of her colleagues and DJ Spinall.

The upcoming performance will be the third concert in promotion of her new body of work, ‘In Her Feelings’.

Omawumi’s new album has songs that include ‘For My Baby’, ‘Mr. Sinnerman’, ‘Away’, ‘True Loving’, ‘Tabansi’ and ‘Green Grass.

In a chat, the singer said, “the album represents a legacy which was stirred by family, domestic violence, relationships, and society. I am genuinely humbled to have my fans and close friends support me. I hope it contributes to the lives of everyone who listens to it.”

Omawumi will continue the tour of her new album, ‘In Her Feelings’ according to her management team.

On Friday, June 15, 2019, the singer released In Her Feelings, her fourth album in 10 years. It was a cross-section of songs that offer an insight into Omawumi's mind state on topics of love, politics, personal struggles, life goals, emotional awareness, and abuse.