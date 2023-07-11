ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd week atop Nigeria's foremost music chart

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has spent a third consecutive week at the summit of TurnTable Top 100.

Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd at the top of TurnTable Top 100
Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd at the top of TurnTable Top 100

Recommended articles

In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 (Chart week - June 30th, 2023 - July 6th, 2023), Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends a record third week at the summit of the chart.

Asake's 'Basquiat' stays at NO. 2 while 'Lonely At The Top' moves up six spots to a new NO. 3 peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCee's 'Ojapiano' drops one place to NO. 4 while Rema's 'Charm' moves up one spot to NO. 5.

Davido's 'Feel' moves up one spot to NO. 6 while Asake's 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide drops three places to NO. 7.

Asake's 'Sunshine' stays at NO. 8, Seyi Vibez's 'Man Of The Year' moves up three places to NO. 9, and Odumodu Blvck's 'Firegun' featuring Fireboy debuts at NO. 10.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Joke Silva celebrates her husband Olu Jacobs as he clocks 81 years

Joke Silva celebrates her husband Olu Jacobs as he clocks 81 years

Fuji Opera takes exhibition of Nigerian culture to London

Fuji Opera takes exhibition of Nigerian culture to London

Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd week atop Nigeria's foremost music chart

Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd week atop Nigeria's foremost music chart

Spyro shoots his shot at American actress Meagan Good

Spyro shoots his shot at American actress Meagan Good

Odumodu Blvck, Bayanni, Bloody Civilian nominated for 2023 Headies Rookie of the Year

Odumodu Blvck, Bayanni, Bloody Civilian nominated for 2023 Headies Rookie of the Year

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before getting selected - Phyna

I auditioned for 'Big Brother Naija' 5 times before getting selected - Phyna

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends a record 45th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends a record 45th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo expresses disapproval of growing BBL trend

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo expresses disapproval of growing BBL trend

Lesego Vorster, Catherine Green, Isaac Mogajane on creating magic in 'Kizazi Moto'

Lesego Vorster, Catherine Green, Isaac Mogajane on creating magic in 'Kizazi Moto'

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Israel Adesanya: Nigerian UFC Champion brands South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis a 'Nigg*r' at UFC 290

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Sha'Carri Richardson: US Champion coasts to fourth-fastest all-conditions 200m time in history

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

Ronaldo or Messi? Manchester City’s Haaland picks the GOAT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches new peak on UK Singles Chart

Rema

Rema hits 2 billion career streams on Spotify

City of Houston declares July 7th as Davido Day

City of Houston declares July 7 as Davido Day

Tiwa Savage to become first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena

Tiwa Savage set to be the first female Afrobeats artist to headline Wembley Arena