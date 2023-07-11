Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd week atop Nigeria's foremost music chart

In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 (Chart week - June 30th, 2023 - July 6th, 2023), Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends a record third week at the summit of the chart.

Asake's 'Basquiat' stays at NO. 2 while 'Lonely At The Top' moves up six spots to a new NO. 3 peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

KCee's 'Ojapiano' drops one place to NO. 4 while Rema's 'Charm' moves up one spot to NO. 5.

Davido's 'Feel' moves up one spot to NO. 6 while Asake's 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide drops three places to NO. 7.