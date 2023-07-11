Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends 3rd week atop Nigeria's foremost music chart
Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has spent a third consecutive week at the summit of TurnTable Top 100.
In the latest installment of TurnTable Top 100 (Chart week - June 30th, 2023 - July 6th, 2023), Omah Lay's 'Reason' spends a record third week at the summit of the chart.
Asake's 'Basquiat' stays at NO. 2 while 'Lonely At The Top' moves up six spots to a new NO. 3 peak.
KCee's 'Ojapiano' drops one place to NO. 4 while Rema's 'Charm' moves up one spot to NO. 5.
Davido's 'Feel' moves up one spot to NO. 6 while Asake's 'Amapiano' featuring Olamide drops three places to NO. 7.
Asake's 'Sunshine' stays at NO. 8, Seyi Vibez's 'Man Of The Year' moves up three places to NO. 9, and Odumodu Blvck's 'Firegun' featuring Fireboy debuts at NO. 10.
