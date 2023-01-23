Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe

The previewed song packs familiar Pop elements and an infectious melody that has made Omah Lay one of Afrobeats' most exciting talents.

Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' debut album which was released in July 2022 has enjoyed critical success as well as commercial appeal. The album ranked NO. 2 on Pulse's top 10 albums of 2022.

'Soso' one of the tracks on the album has also been gaining traction over the past week reaching NO. 3 on TurnTable Top 100.