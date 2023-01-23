ADVERTISEMENT
Omah Lay teases new single off upcoming 'Boy Alone' deluxe

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian superstar Omah Lay has previewed a new single as he prepares for the release of the deluxe of his debut album 'Boy Alone'.

Omah Lay
Omah Lay

Details: On Sunday, 22nd January 2022, Omah Lay took to his Instagram story to preview an unreleased single. The single is set to feature on the deluxe version of his 2022 'Boy Alone' album.

The previewed song packs familiar Pop elements and an infectious melody that has made Omah Lay one of Afrobeats' most exciting talents.

Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' debut album which was released in July 2022 has enjoyed critical success as well as commercial appeal. The album ranked NO. 2 on Pulse's top 10 albums of 2022.

'Soso' one of the tracks on the album has also been gaining traction over the past week reaching NO. 3 on TurnTable Top 100.

Omah Lay has continuously teased a deluxe version of the album which he says will be released in 2023. While there's no release date yet for the release, the previewed song will surely raise anticipation.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
