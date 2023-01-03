Omah Lay teases deluxe version of his debut album 'Boy Alone'

In the post on his Instagram story on 2nd January 2023, Omah Lay wrote "Boy Alone Deluxe (BAD)".

Pulse Nigeria

The post has excited fans who are eager to get a lengthier version of a project critics have regarded as an Album of the Year contender for the 2023 award season.

Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' ranked as the second-best album of 2022 in Pulse's picks for the Top 10 Albums of 2022. This is a testament to its quality even though it wasn't much of a commercial success.

Recently, Omah Lay released the visuals for 'Soso' off the album as he continues to market the project.