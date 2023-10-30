ADVERTISEMENT
Omah Lay previews unreleased song in sold out Paris concert

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music star Omah Lay teases unreleased single.

At his latest concert in Paris, Omah Lay teased an unreleased song that has dazzled the audience and has generated much stir on social media.

At the sold-out concert at the L'OLYMPIA, Omah Lay assisted by his backup dancers performed an unreleased single that packs the familiar elements that make his music exceptional.

With the December festivities just around the corner, Omah Lay might be gearing up for another release that would soundtrack the Detty December celebrations.

2023 has been a successful year for Omah Lay whose 'Boy Alone' deluxe enjoyed critical acclaim and commercial success with the singles 'Reason' and 'Soso' remix featuring Ozuna.

Omah Lay's 'Boy Alone' was listed among Pulse Top 10 albums of 2022. The album received praise for its sonic brilliance, bold approach, and heartfelt themes.

Speaking about his debut album, Omah Lay shared that it was inspired by his pain and grief while also stating that he was in a much better place at the time of releasing the deluxe version.

At Omah Lay's Paris concert, he was joined on stage by fellow Port Harcourt born star 1da Banton who thrilled the audience to his hit single 'No Wahala'.

With the new single he previewed at his Paris concert, Omah Lay is set to close out 2023 on a high note.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
