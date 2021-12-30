RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

The fast rising Afrobeats star Stanley Didia popularly known as Omah Lay can’t wish for a better way to cap his tremendous year after filling up the famous Port Harcourt Polo Club ground.

OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING

Even though there hasn’t been an official count release but it’s reported that there were over 7000 fans in attendance.

Recommended articles
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay

Omah Lay broke into the scene in May 2020 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Get Layd’ and hasn’t quite slowed down.

Though what his fans might deem a slow year given he only released two singles this calendar year - Understand and Free my Mind against the backdrop of two EPs the previous year, he filled up the year with tour dates including his hugely successful Purple Tour in the United States.

OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay

Omah Lay is set to release his debut album ‘Boy Alone’ in 2022 and if the attendance of this concert is anything to go by, then I’m sure his fans can’t wait.

OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING
OMAH LAY FILLS UP THE PORT HARCOURT POLO CLUB FOR HIS HOMECOMING Omah Lay

#FetaureByAyomide

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

#NoLabels: Burna Boy's concert was truly remarkable!

#NoLabels: Burna Boy's concert was truly remarkable!

Here are the top 10 Nigerian albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Here are the top 10 Nigerian albums of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

Tems delivers magic at Jameson Irish Whiskey sponsored Livespot Festival

Tems delivers magic at Jameson Irish Whiskey sponsored Livespot Festival

KOMTRU could he be Nigeria’s most wanted Lyricist?

KOMTRU could he be Nigeria’s most wanted Lyricist?

10 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

10 social media challenges of the year [Pulse Picks 2021]

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Shatta Wale slams 'disrespectful' Rema for saying he wants 10 Ghana girls to ease stress

Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary

Richard Mofe Damijo celebrates wife on their 21st wedding anniversary

Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Music 'N Chill hosts Pulse Nigeria's Terms and Conditions Podcast, Kelechi and Ezewanyi

Trending

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian artists of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian artists of 2021. (TBD)

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Peru para: How can the South American country reward Fireboy DML for Place branding

Here are the 10 hottest Nigerian rappers of 2021 [Pulse Picks]

Top 10 Nigerian rappers of the year. (Pulse Nigeria)

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state

Homecoming Concert: Life Continental Beer set to host Flavour of Africa at Umunze, Anambra state