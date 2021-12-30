Omah Lay Fills up the Port Harcourt polo club for his homecoming

Omah Lay

Omah Lay broke into the scene in May 2020 with the release of his critically acclaimed debut EP ‘Get Layd’ and hasn’t quite slowed down.

Though what his fans might deem a slow year given he only released two singles this calendar year - Understand and Free my Mind against the backdrop of two EPs the previous year, he filled up the year with tour dates including his hugely successful Purple Tour in the United States.

Omah Lay is set to release his debut album ‘Boy Alone’ in 2022 and if the attendance of this concert is anything to go by, then I’m sure his fans can’t wait.

