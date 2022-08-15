RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olufolake Soyannwo set to make her debut with single 'Happy Birthday to Me'

Pulse Mix

Fast rising artist Olufolake Rebecca Soyannwo who is popularly known with the stage name Olufolake Soyannwo hails from Ogun State, truth be told Ogun state has produced a lot of top notch artists.

The sensational artist is about to release her new single to kick off her music career. According to her she started music at the age of 5, my mum taught me to play the piano. Initially it was mostly classical music but then I went into gospel and diversified into other genres. I try not to limit myself and so I compose how I feel led to compose. I'm into Afro beat, pop, gospel and classical.

My passion is being able to use music to express what many people are experiencing and can connect with. To help them express their thoughts and feelings so they identify with the songs. I also write as a hobby and I'm yet to release my first Nigerian novel called 'Tears of a Nation'. My mum and love for music is my inspiration. It flows naturally. People can expect superb musical creativity and talent. A vibrant personality and commitment to deliver good songs.

Olufolake Soyannwo will be releasing her first single she titled 'Happy Birthday to Me'. She said her inspiration for the new song was because most people still play the traditional birthday song. This made me decide to come up with something different that showed our values. I noticed over the years how people celebrate birthdays and appreciate God for another year. And I also wanted to incorporate our display of support for the celebrant through gifts. So I wrote words that showed this.

I will say Olufolake Soyannwo is here to stay as she is set to drop the new single sometime in September. I will recommend we watch out for her.

You can reach her on social media

Twitter: @just_folake

Instagram: @justfolake

---

Authors:

