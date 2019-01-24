The singer whose musical career spans over four decades passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, reportedly after a long battle with diabetes.

This was confirmed by his record label Gallo Record Company.

Oliver Mtukudzi rose to prominence in the 70s as one of voices of the revolution fighting white-minority rule.

During his lifetime, the singer and guitarist, who has over 67 albums to his name, mixed several different styles to create his own distinctive Afro-jazz sound, known to his fans as "Tuku Music".

A number of celebrities who have worked with him in the past have already started paying their tributes to the late legend.

South Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka said she was shattered when she heard the news,

"For him to go on the same day as Hugh Masekela... it's just so sad and unbelievable."

South African based Nigeria guitarist, Kunle Ayo who worked with him on a 2015 project with the lead single titled, 'Ile' (Home), has also taken to his Instagram page to pass his tribute to the memory of the late singer with the caption, ''The legend has gone to be with the Lord #Rip #TUKU''

Tuku, who died in his hometown of Harare, Zimbabwe was renowned for his outspoken nature against patriarchy and criticized polygamy as a practice that increases the risk of spreading HIV.

He is also arguably Zimbabwe’s most popular and widely known musician and has performed at major tours around the world.