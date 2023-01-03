'Lagos Love Damini': Burna Boy headlined the 'Lagos Love Damini' concert which was held on 1st January 2023 at the Eko Energy City Lagos.
Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert
Nigerian media personality Olisa Adibua has clarified the role he played in Burna Boy's 'Lagos Love Damini' concert after criticism followed the event.
According to the organizers WondaX, the sold-out concert attracted over 30,000 fans who trooped out on the first day of the year to see the Grammy winner.
The show however turned out to be a disappointing one as fans waited for over 8 hours for Burna Boy who didn't show up until 3 AM.
The show's poor organization and Burna Boy's condescending behavior led to criticism across social media. Burna Boy reacted to this by putting out a statement on Instagram pinning the show's poor organization on a number of people including WondaX and Olisa Adibua.
Olisa Adibua reacts: The media personality has reacted to Burna Boy's claim that he was culpable in the poor organization of the 'Lagos Love Damini' concert.
In a post on his Instagram account, Olisa Adibua stated that he was contacted by a company called Creative Economy Catalyst to help secure artists for their December events.
He revealed that Burna Boy was among the artists he was hired to secure and he also helped with crafting the concert theme and with ticket sales.
Olisa Adibua stated that he was not part of the organizers and de didn't attend any of the event meetings. He further stated that the account of what transpired at the concert was relayed to him by third parties as he didn't attend the event.
