Olisa Adibua clarifies his role in 'Lagos Loves Damini' concert

According to the organizers WondaX, the sold-out concert attracted over 30,000 fans who trooped out on the first day of the year to see the Grammy winner.

The show however turned out to be a disappointing one as fans waited for over 8 hours for Burna Boy who didn't show up until 3 AM.

The show's poor organization and Burna Boy's condescending behavior led to criticism across social media. Burna Boy reacted to this by putting out a statement on Instagram pinning the show's poor organization on a number of people including WondaX and Olisa Adibua.

Olisa Adibua reacts: The media personality has reacted to Burna Boy's claim that he was culpable in the poor organization of the 'Lagos Love Damini' concert.

In a post on his Instagram account, Olisa Adibua stated that he was contacted by a company called Creative Economy Catalyst to help secure artists for their December events.

He revealed that Burna Boy was among the artists he was hired to secure and he also helped with crafting the concert theme and with ticket sales.