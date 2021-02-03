Nigerian singer and songwriter JackMillz has kicked off his year with the release of a new single Temptation.

JackMillz who first released his first-ever single 'The Feel' in 2017 has been working his way up in the industry and released his first project 'Midnight and Weekends' in January 2020. A month later, he got featured on two records ('Demons' and ‘Dance with the Devil') on Olamide's album '999'.

To kickstart his activity in 2021, the singer has released a new record titled 'Temptation' which he featured another singer Aziz.

On Temptation, the two singers paint a colourful image of affection and attraction with soulful Afrobeats melodies on very attractive drums with an ambitious aim to make you groove.

Real name Adelana Gbolahan Ayodele, JackMillz started singing at the age of 14 and is heavily influenced by Aaliyah, Kanye West and Drake.