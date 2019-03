Olamide and Zlatan team up on Dammy Krane's latest single, 'Jo.'

Dammy Krane is back again and this time he has enlisted the help on two heavyweights in Olamide and Zlatan on this new record, titled, 'Jo', which is a command to hit the dance floors.

'Jo' is an upbeat song that is fully geared for the streets and the dancefloors.