Yomi Blaze is out with the visuals to his latest single, 'Ika' featuring Olamide

Following the official release of the group album on Friday, December 14th, Yomi Blaze has followed up with the visuals of his solo single, 'Íka.'

Teaming up with label boss, Olamide, the duo serve an energetic record that is sure to catch fire on the streets.

The video was directed by Unlimited L.A.