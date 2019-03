Olamide and Magnito team up with Tony Ross on this one they call 'Ah.'

Multi talented Producer/rapper Tony Ross whose is credited mostly for his works with Cynthia Morgan is out with his personal effort that sees him collaborate with YBNL boss Olamide and rapper Magnito.

'Ah' is one of those songs where they just want to spend their money every time they step into the club especially when they see the ladies.