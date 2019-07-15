Nigerian rapper, Olamide will release a new single later today.

The song will feature Reminisce and DJ Enimoney. It is titled 'Shibinshi.'

The announcement was made earlier today, July 15, 2019. The cover art for the song features graphic images of Olamide, Reminisce and DJ Enimoney on bikes.

The song will be Olamide's follow-up single to 'Oil and Gas' and Reminisce's follow-up to 'Oja.'

In Lagos mainstream, 'Shibinshi' is a name for thieves that rob on bikes.

Olamide has since teased the song on his Instagram page.