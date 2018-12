news

Hennessy Artistry enlists Olamide, Timaya and Falz on this new song, 'Live Life.'

Ahead of the grand finale of this year's Hennessy Artisty holding on Saturday, December 8, super stars, Olamide, Timaya and Falz have teamed up to deliver the official soundtrack for 2018.

'Live Life' is a groovy record that encourages you to make the best out of life's every moment.

 The song is produced by Major Bangz.