On October 11, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Olamide will speak with Cuppy, the host of music show, 'Africa Now' on Apple Music Radio.

The conversation will be about Olamide's new album, Carpe Diem which was released on October 8, 2020.

But first, he spoke about being an executive. He says, "To be honest with you, I'm 100% happy with the growth of the brand Fireboy so far. And I hope and I pray this won't be the last, because it's something that I just, I feel like it's my only true way of giving back to the society.

"I don't want to wake up in the morning or wake up the next day and be, not like I have issues with people that wake up and complain about the government, but I don't want to be part of those people. I want to be part of the people that just speak up and find solution."

On his new video for 'Green Light he says, "Before we got into the whole video thingy, I had to set up a meeting with CP, Clarence Peters, to have a listen to the project. I painted my own picture for him. Like, "Yo, this and this is what I want the visuals to look like."

"Then when he listened to the project, he saw the possibilities of bringing that into reality. He just went back to his drawing board and come up with the treatment, and everything was exactly the way I painted the pictures in my head."

Here are Pulse Nigeria's first reactions to Carpe Diem.