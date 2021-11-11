RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olamide teases another song titled, 'Baby Hold Me Like Parachute'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

This is the second song that the YBNL boss would tease in under three days.

Olamide - Julie. (YBNL/EMPIRE)
Olamide - Julie. (YBNL/EMPIRE)

On November 10, 2021, legendary Nigerian artist, Olamide teased yet another song titled, 'Baby Hold Me Like Parachute.'

Delivered mostly in English, the record has a sprinkle of foreign essence, that western and European audiences might love. This is the second song that the YBNL boss would tease in under three days.

On November 8, 2021, rapper-singer teased a new Trap record. This comes after he released his last album UY Scuti, which was a polished, experimental project in Afro-Fusion, Dancehall and more.

Olamide's last four solo albums have been quite experimental, and the superstar has not stagnated stylistically. He has constantly chopped and changed something in his music.

