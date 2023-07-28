BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

In a tweet on July 28, 2023, Olamide shared the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Unruly'.

The album features a crop of superstars including YBNL signees Asake and Fireboy, Afrobeats international stars Rema and CKay, and singing sensation BNXN.

The 15-track album is produced by Eskeez, award-winning producer Magicsticks who's famous for his partnership with Asake, and the multi-talented P.Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide has previously released two songs off the album with 'Trumpet' featuring CKay being the first before being followed by the Amapiano chart-topper 'New Religion' featuring Asake.

Olamide has revealed that the album would likely be his last project in an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade and delivered nine albums with three winning consecutive Album of the Year prizes at the Headies.