BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'
Hip Hop great Olamide Baddo has released the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Unruly'.
In a tweet on July 28, 2023, Olamide shared the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Unruly'.
The album features a crop of superstars including YBNL signees Asake and Fireboy, Afrobeats international stars Rema and CKay, and singing sensation BNXN.
The 15-track album is produced by Eskeez, award-winning producer Magicsticks who's famous for his partnership with Asake, and the multi-talented P.Prime.
Olamide has previously released two songs off the album with 'Trumpet' featuring CKay being the first before being followed by the Amapiano chart-topper 'New Religion' featuring Asake.
Olamide has revealed that the album would likely be his last project in an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade and delivered nine albums with three winning consecutive Album of the Year prizes at the Headies.
The tracklist has generated excitement from fans who are eager to listen to the album that is set to be a curtain dropper on Olamide's impressive catalogue.
