ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hip Hop great Olamide Baddo has released the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Unruly'.

Olamide shares tracklist for next album 'Unruly'
Olamide shares tracklist for next album 'Unruly'

Recommended articles

In a tweet on July 28, 2023, Olamide shared the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Unruly'.

The album features a crop of superstars including YBNL signees Asake and Fireboy, Afrobeats international stars Rema and CKay, and singing sensation BNXN.

The 15-track album is produced by Eskeez, award-winning producer Magicsticks who's famous for his partnership with Asake, and the multi-talented P.Prime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olamide has previously released two songs off the album with 'Trumpet' featuring CKay being the first before being followed by the Amapiano chart-topper 'New Religion' featuring Asake.

Olamide has revealed that the album would likely be his last project in an illustrious career that has spanned over a decade and delivered nine albums with three winning consecutive Album of the Year prizes at the Headies.

The tracklist has generated excitement from fans who are eager to listen to the album that is set to be a curtain dropper on Olamide's impressive catalogue.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

BNXN, Rema, Asake, Fireboy feature on Olamide's upcoming album 'Unruly'

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Nollywood produced 541 films between April and June

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Award-winning gospel star Ada Ehi shares new single 'Another Miracle'

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tolanibaj goes off on Ilebaye after 'BBNaija All Stars' first pool party

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Tupac's ring sells for record-breaking $1 million at auction

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Amadi Blue secures Hip-Hop legend, the Game for the track 'Time Of Your Life'

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Adekunle Gold releases highly anticipated fifth album ‘Tequila Ever After’

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Rizzule drops highly anticipated love tune 'Like A Normal Thing'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney, Mercy seal agreement to help each other win 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Oshoala changed the game: Nigerians react to Super Falcons 3-2 win against Australia in 2nd World Cup group game

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Falcons’ Onome moves past Ronaldo  as she sets African record at the World Cup

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Super Eagles: Alex Iwobi beats Victor Osimhen to become highest paid Nigerian footballer

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Australia 2-3 Nigeria: Super Falcons shock the world by beating the co-hosts against all odds

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Seyi Vibez surpasses 1 billion Audiomack streams

Seyi Vibez joins Burna Boy in Audiomack's Billionaires Club

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with venue

Rema walks off stage at Atlanta show over displeasure with the venue

Brymo confesses to offering female artists sex in exchange for collaboration

Brymo asked Simi to sleep with him in exchange for a collaboration

John Boyega calls Wizkid his favorite musician

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega calls Wizkid his favourite musician