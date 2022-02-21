Olamide set to return with 'Hate Me' featuring Wande Coal

The record drops on February 23, 2022. According to those who have heard it, it's an absolute jam.

The song comes after an end of year and start to 2022, which saw Olamide feature on records for Portable, T.I Blaize, his new YBNL signee, Asake and unreleased records with Davido and Peruzzi.

This will be Olamide's first non-album single since 2021 single, 'Rock,' which was released as a lead single for his 10th studio album, UY Scuti. For Wande Coal, this will be his first collaboration with Olamide since 'Who You Epp (Remix).'