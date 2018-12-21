Olamide has come out to defend himself over criticisms coming in his direction for his lyrics on 'Logo Benz.'

On Wednesday, December 19, 2018, Olamide teamed up with Lil Kesh on his new single, 'Logo Benz' and the song has generated damning reactions online.

In a tweet shared on Friday morning, December 21st, Olamide has attempted an explanation to what the song truly means. ''Logo Benz is for the 3rd party to have a glimpse into the current state of youths in our society,'' he shared.

Lil Kesh had earlier issued a statement on the song, saying ''We no dey promote wetin don dey exist na awareness we dey do...''

The duo have come under heavy criticisms since the release of the song.

The song which seemingly glorifies money ritual with its lyrics that state, ''If money no enter, I go do blood money'' have been wildly criticized by Nigerians on social media and while the artists have the creative freedom to express themselves and reflect their society, Nigerians are calling on the artists to be more conscious of the content of his lyrics.