Olamide releases new video for, 'Julie'

Led by the hit lead single “Rock,” the musically wide-ranging UY Scuti is quickly scaling similar heights, nearing 100 million streams in just over a month.

Olamidé has just dropped the video for “Julie,” the second single off his brand-new hit album, UY Scuti.

“Julie,” which has amassed over 9 million streams on DSPs, finds the Nigerian rap/afrobeats superstar flirting with a Caribbean-inspired, island pop sound. Director Patrick Elis’ Los Angeles-set video captures the intimate, romantic feel of the track as Olamidé lounges in style with the object of his affections.

“This song is me telling my woman that I know I’m crazy and not 100% perfect, but the kind of love I get from her is so amazing I’m willing to surrender everything,” Olamidé says. “I wanted a mixture of that Caribbean feel just to take it away from the regular afrobeats vibe.”

UY Scuti, which dropped June 14 via EMPIRE and the artist’s own YBNL Nation label, is Olamidé’s ninth album and third new music project in just over a year, following 2020’s 999 EP and Carpe Diem LP — the latter being his most successful project to date, with over 500 million streams in under nine months.

Led by the hit lead single “Rock,” the musically wide-ranging UY Scuti is quickly scaling similar heights, nearing 100 million streams in just over a month. The project has racked up over 44 million streams alone on Audiomack, where it’s currently the platform’s most streamed album worldwide.

