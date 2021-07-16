Olamide releases new video for, 'Julie'

“Julie,” which has amassed over 9 million streams on DSPs, finds the Nigerian rap/afrobeats superstar flirting with a Caribbean-inspired, island pop sound. Director Patrick Elis’ Los Angeles-set video captures the intimate, romantic feel of the track as Olamidé lounges in style with the object of his affections.

“This song is me telling my woman that I know I’m crazy and not 100% perfect, but the kind of love I get from her is so amazing I’m willing to surrender everything,” Olamidé says. “I wanted a mixture of that Caribbean feel just to take it away from the regular afrobeats vibe.”

UY Scuti, which dropped June 14 via EMPIRE and the artist’s own YBNL Nation label, is Olamidé’s ninth album and third new music project in just over a year, following 2020’s 999 EP and Carpe Diem LP — the latter being his most successful project to date, with over 500 million streams in under nine months.