Olamide releases highly anticipated 10th album 'Unruly'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian rap great Olamide Baddo has released his landmark 10th album titled 'Unruly'.

YBNL label boss Olamide has released his highly anticipated 10th album and 11th solo project titled 'Unruly'.

The album released on August 9, 2023, features 15 tracks with guest appearances from CKay, BNXN, Fireboy DML, Rema, and Asake.

Ahead of the album release, Olamide released 'Trumpet' featuring CKay and 'New Religion' featuring Asake which prepared listeners for what to expect on the project.

'Unruly' packs a smooth experience as it takes listeners on a trip across Olamide's illustrious career as he combines different genres to offer a resounding body of work.

Known for his commanding rap style and his hitmaking prowess, Olamide is at a point in his career where he no longer feels the mainstream pressure and this allows him to make music as he pleases.

'Unruly' is a testament to Olamide's timelessness and listeners can expect to be dazzled by the album which could potentially be his last.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

