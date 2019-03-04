Olamide returns with the visuals to his latest single, Buga.

Hours after the release of his latest single which comes in form of a freestyle, the YBNL Boss is back with the official visuals to 'Buga.'

The music video highlights instant clips of Olamide hanging out with his friends, while also inserting images from the fiery Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller press conference.

While there is really nothing much to make out of the video, it does create a telling description of the song title, which means ''to oppress.''