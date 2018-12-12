Olamide, Niniola, Wurld make Apple Music’s African playlist

news

Apple Music’s A-List: African Music playlist comes to life with a 1-hour Beats 1 special airing this Wednesday December 12.

7pm Nigeria time will see Apple Music highlight the continent’s hottest artists including Nigeria’s Olamide , Niniola , Wurld and Ayo Jay as well as other African artists Petite Noir, Kwesi Arthur, Amaarae, Nasty C , Sho Madjozi and more.

Olamide on Hip-Hop Being A Lifestyle and Mindset in Nigeria:

"Naija music, for us, is more of way of life. It's not about the sound. Your body language, your movements, the way you talk, and all that could be hip-hop. Naija isn't about the hardcore hip-hop beats and all that, and doing rapper to believe you're hip-hop. No, it's not that.

It's the mindset. It's the thinking. It's your movement. It's how you see life. The streets of Lagos is hip-hop. The streets of Lagos is crazy, man."





Niniola on “Maradona” and Its Global Appeal:

'Maradona" is a life-changing song. I remember I walked into Sarz's studio and I heard the beat. I loved it. I jumped on it. When we finished the song, we knew that we had a banger, but we had no idea how far the song was going to travel. I say the power of social media cannot be overemphasized in spreading music.

"Maradona" is phoenix of a song. When you think, "Oh, speech in this region is moving to another region," because there's also "Maradona Riddim." It was done by DJ Snake and I. It's doing well in Europe and America. I'm super, super elated."

Music Highlights:

Ayo Jay (Nigeria) – ‘Let Him Go’

Olamide – ‘Motigbana'

DJ Snake & Niniola (Nigeria) – ‘Maradona Riddim’

Wurld – ‘Contagious’

Runtown & Nasty C – ‘No Permission’

Nasty C – ‘Jungle’

Darkie Fiction – ‘Bhoza’

Shane Eagle – ‘Gustavo’

Sho Madjozi – ‘Huku’

Amaarae – ‘Fluid’

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Don't Keep Me Waiting’

DarkoVibes feat. Stonebwoy – ‘Stay Woke’

Petite Noir – ‘Beach’

Petite Noir – ‘Blame Fire’

Jovi - 'Ndole'

Apple Music's A-list is a first for the streaming platform and is largely dominated by Nigeria, which has 19 songs featured. The country is followed by fellow West African nation Ghana with 13 songs. South Africa comes third with seven songs.

“The special showcases the sounds coming out of Africa and includes interviews with artists like Nasty C, who discusses the shift in Afro beat culture,” a press release says.

Plus, Darkie Fiction, Shane Eagle and Sho Madjozi and more reflect on their successes and Africa’s influence on global pop music."

Tune in to Beats 1 Radio on Apple Music on: Wednesday 12 December at 19:00 WAT. Thursday 13 December at 03:00 WAT. Thursday 13 December at 10:00 WAT