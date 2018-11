news

Olamide has shared an animated visuals to his latest release, 'Poverty Die.'

Days after announcing the release date for his label's debut all star project, ''YBNL Mafia Family'' , Olamide is out with a new single to bring the year to a close.

'Poverty Die' produced by Pheelz is a 'wobe' record; groovy and melodious, where Olamide admits to the presence of a spiritual being in his life as he calls upon death on any form of 'poverty.'

The animated visuals is directed by Poka.