Olamide, Fireboy perform at BET Weekend Brunch

Motolani Alake

The Nigerian legend who recently released his 10th studio album, UY Scuti has been on a tour of the US lately with his partners, EMPIRE.

Olamide and Fireboy at the 2021 BET Awards. (Twitter/SnehQBee)

Over the past weekend, Headies-winning Nigerian singer, Fireboy DML performed at the BET Weekend Brunch and he ushered his his label boss and mentor, Olamide.

But as Fireboy ushered him to the stage, he performed his hit single, 'Rock.' You can watch a video below;

