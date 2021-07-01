Olamide, Fireboy perform at BET Weekend Brunch
The Nigerian legend who recently released his 10th studio album, UY Scuti has been on a tour of the US lately with his partners, EMPIRE. The tour also saw him attend the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles.
But as Fireboy ushered him to the stage, he performed his hit single, 'Rock.' You can watch a video below;
