Artist: PrettyBoy D-O

Album Title: Wildfire EP

Genre: Dancehall, Rap, Trap, Afro-pop

Date of Release: June 19, 2020

Producers: Higo, Dare, Adey, Princeboom, Aylo, Telz, Princeboom, HVRRY

Album Art:

Length: 8 songs, 25 minutes

Features: 4 - Tim Lyre, WANI, Solana, Olamide

Tracklist:

Prettyboy DO releases new EP, 'Wildlife.' (Instagram/PrettyboyDO)

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to the critically-acclaimed 2018 album, Everything Pretty.

You can listen to the album HERE.