Date: February 21, 2020

Song Title: Pim Pim

Artist: Dice Ailes

Genre: R&B, Afro & B

Producer: Cracker

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: This one sees Dice and Olamide match each other on the hunger for and the effects of love. 'Pim Pim' is an onomatopeia for a how a woman presses their 'mumu button.' Dice sings about not wanting to be played by his love interest as she’s the only one that he wants among the plethora of women available to him.

