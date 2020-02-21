Date: February 21, 2020
Song Title: Pim Pim
Artist: Dice Ailes
Genre: R&B, Afro & B
Producer: Cracker
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBA
Label: Chocolate City
Details/Takeaway: This one sees Dice and Olamide match each other on the hunger for and the effects of love. 'Pim Pim' is an onomatopeia for a how a woman presses their 'mumu button.' Dice sings about not wanting to be played by his love interest as she’s the only one that he wants among the plethora of women available to him.
You can listen to the song below;