Olamide excites fans with the release of new single 'Trumpet' featuring Ckay

Olamide returns with a new single which he calls 'Trumpet' on which he features international Afrobeats sensation Ckay.

The release took fans by surprise as there was little or no pre-release publicity. 'Trumpet' is Olamide's first release of 2023 after appearing on 'Currency' featuring Young Jonn and 'Kpe Paso' feat Wande Coal.

The song is a blend of Pop and Hip Hop and sees the rap legend deliver his smooth rap while CKay complimented him with his delightful melodies.

'Trumpet' is released as one of the lead singles ahead of Olamide's highly anticipated 'Unruly' album which he said would be his last body of work till further notice.

Over the past few years, Olamide has reduced the frequency at which he puts out music as he has been focusing more on being a label boss. Asake's unprecedented success comes off the back of Fireboy's rise to international fame thus making him a hugely successful label.