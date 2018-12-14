Pulse.ng logo
Olamide drops YBNL Mafia Family album ft Kizz Daniel, Picazo

YBNL releases debut all star album ''YBNL Mafia Family'' [Listen Here]

The much anticipated ''YBNL Mafia Family'' album has been released.

  • Published:
play YBNL releases ''YBNL Mafia Family'' album (Instagram/Olamide)

The much anticipated group album from the stables of the Olamide owned YBNL label has officially been released.

The ''YBNL Mafia Family'' album was released in the early hours of Friday, December 14, 2018.

The updated tracklist to the 13-track album features Olamide's recent hit single, 'Motigbana' and also see his recent signings, Picazo Rhap and Yomi Blaze alongside the likes of Limerick, Lil Kesh, Davolee, Temmie Ovwasa, Lyta and DJ Enimoney get shine time.

View this post on Instagram

Final track list #ybnlmafia

A post shared by Olamid#emo#w6k=## (@baddosneh) on

 

 

LK Kuddy, Kizz Daniel and Kranium are the non label artists who also make an appearance on the album.

Production is handled by YBNL in-house beatmaker Pheelz assisted by Killertunes, 2Kris and Cracker Mallo.

Stream Here

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

