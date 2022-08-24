Olamide drops snippet for new single 'We Outside'

What to expect: The teaser is an Afrobeats jam that combines Olamide's trademark melodic rap blending with his singing vocals.

The mid-tempo single is a feel-good song that will delight listeners and offer a reminder of Olamide's ability in making easy and catchy songs.

'We Outside' is set to be Olamide's first release of 2022 after he has spent the year overseeing the success of his YBNL signee Asake who has emerged as the standout Afrobeats artist in 2022.

Earlier this year, Olamide announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from releasing an album and he will only be seldomly releasing new music.