Details: Olamide has released the teaser for his first release of 2022 he calls 'We Outside'. He released the teaser via his Instagram account where he also announced that the single is set to be released on Thursday, 25th August.
Olamide drops snippet for new single 'We Outside'
Afrobeats megastar Olamide Baddo has released the snippet for the new single 'We Outside'.
Recommended articles
What to expect: The teaser is an Afrobeats jam that combines Olamide's trademark melodic rap blending with his singing vocals.
The mid-tempo single is a feel-good song that will delight listeners and offer a reminder of Olamide's ability in making easy and catchy songs.
'We Outside' is set to be Olamide's first release of 2022 after he has spent the year overseeing the success of his YBNL signee Asake who has emerged as the standout Afrobeats artist in 2022.
Earlier this year, Olamide announced that he will be taking an indefinite break from releasing an album and he will only be seldomly releasing new music.
'We Outside' is the first offering from the next era of the Afrobeats legend, and listeners will undoubtedly savor every moment.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng