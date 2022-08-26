Artist: Olamide
Olamide drops new hit single 'We Outside'
Afrobeats megastar Olamide Baddo has released a new single titled 'We Outside'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: We Outside
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 35 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: YBNL/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Olamide has been making hits for over a decade and his ability to churn out hit songs remains unrivalled. Haven taken his foot off the pedal in 2022, Olamide returns with a sizzling new single that will remind listeners of his hitmaker status.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng