Dammy Krane enlists Olamide, Pearl Thusi and Medikal in the visuals to his latest release, Balance Well.

The singer who is steadily making a return to the scene has shared the visuals to his latest single which was released late in 2018.

The song which is a groovy record taps influences from different African sound with Nigeria's Olamide, Ghanaian rapper Medikal and South African actress, Pearl Thusi contributing to the record.

The video was directed by The Alien and The Emperor.