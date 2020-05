Artist: 9ice featuring Olamide and Reminisce

Song Title: Oja Majemi

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 22, 2020

Label: Alapomeji

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: 'Oja Majemi' is Yoruba and in English, it means, 'Let enjoyment not kill me.'This is one of four records taat 9ice will release. They are all from his forthcoming project Tip Of The Iceberg hinted to be dropping soon.

