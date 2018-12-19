Lil Kesh teams up with Olamide on this new one titled, 'Logo Benz.'

The former YBNL member, Lil Kesh teams up with his erstwhile boss to deliver a closing anthem to the year.

Lil Kesh is enjoying some form of resurgence especially with his contribution to the viral single, 'Able God' and this time he is putting out his own song just in time to make the festive season playlist as he proclaims ''A fe ra Benz'' [We want to buy Benz.]

'Logo Benz' is produced by Rexxie.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/logo-benz-single/1447302624