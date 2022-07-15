RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hot on the heels of his recent single 'FALL' Nigerian singer, Olakira drops another sensational blend of melodious sound and rhythm titled 'Polongo'.

Olakira
Olakira

'Polongo' was released on Friday 15th July, 2022 and it's an Afro-Pop sound that gives reference to the beauty of African dance and also sets the mood for a blissful connection with your partner.

Olakira - Polongo Song Art
Olakira - Polongo Song Art Pulse Nigeria

