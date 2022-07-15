'Polongo' was released on Friday 15th July, 2022 and it's an Afro-Pop sound that gives reference to the beauty of African dance and also sets the mood for a blissful connection with your partner.
Olakira releases new hit single 'Polongo'
Hot on the heels of his recent single 'FALL' Nigerian singer, Olakira drops another sensational blend of melodious sound and rhythm titled 'Polongo'.
