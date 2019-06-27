Nigerian rapper, Oladips born Oladipupo Owolabi Adisa has announced his exit from fellow rapper, Reminisce's record label, Les Roses Rouge (LLR) Records.

His exit marks the end of his three-year contract with the record label during which he recorded his biggest hit till date, 'Lalakukulala' featuring his ex label boss, Reminisce.

The rapper made this known during his chat with Melody Hassan on City 105.1 FM, Lagos. When Hassan asked him if he had any regrets, he simply replied, "If I could go back in time, I wouldn't have signed a record deal."

The last single released by the rapper was 'Places' which featured DMW act, Mayorkun.

