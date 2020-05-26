The fast rising music sensation started recording at 15 and has since mingled and learnt from notable Nigerian music superstars like Davido, and Mayorkun to mention a few.

His new single titled “SUMMER TIME BOP” is a funky, easy flowing track that will get music lovers thrilled and excited about the summer even in these times. The song was created by O.L.A and a close friend of his ‘Kayve’ after vibing together at a party. They basically went upstairs to record and came up with this effortless jam called “SUMMERTIME BOP”. Get ready to have your replay button on and permanently engaged!

SUMMER TIME BOP is currently available on all streaming platforms such as Spotify, Soundcloud, Apple music and many more.

O.L.A releases new single: "SUMMER TIME BOP" featuring Kayve

