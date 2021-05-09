Ogranya is a bag of mixed emotions on ‘Treasure’ [Pulse EP Review]

With Kesmap, he releases Treasure EP, a solemn offering to love on all sides; both the savoury and the unsavoury. If the respective projects with WondaMagik and Beatsmith were based on Folk/R&B-type music, Ogranya explores more Pop on ‘Treasure EP.’ Although, ‘Uncomfortable’ has high-end Afrobeat infusions, complete with the adlibs.

The opening track is birthed off Electro-pop/New Jack Swing while other tracks are birthed off South Africa-esque House music. Across the EP, Ogranya is a moodhead, with varying emotions. On ‘Treasure,’ he is happy, with clarity of emotions. Then, he starts ‘Suffocating’ in the throes of toxic love but he likes and craves freedom from it at the same time.

He gets ‘Uncomfortable’ and starts ‘Running.’ This is a tale of abusive love, the type that Ogranya has chronicled severally.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10