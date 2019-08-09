Artist: Odunsi (The Engine)
Song Title: Better Days and Wetin Dey
Genre: Dancehall, R&B, Vibe, Dance & B, Synth Pop
Date of release: August 9, 2019
Album: Better Days/Wetin Dey
Producer: Odunsi (The Engine)/GMK
Label: Kimani Moore Entertainment Limited
Details/Takeaway: Odunsi (The Engine) is having a good year. Earlier in the year, he released his super-impressive collaboration with Raye.
Weeks after releasing a colorful video for his acclaimed video, ‘Star Signs,’ he releases two songs.
‘Better Days’ featuring Wani is a vibe, but ‘Wetin Dey’ which samples the classic Paul Play and Ruff, Rugged and Raw collab of the same name is the pick of the two songs.
You can listen to the songs HERE.