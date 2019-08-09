Artist: Odunsi (The Engine)

Song Title: Better Days and Wetin Dey

Genre: Dancehall, R&B, Vibe, Dance & B, Synth Pop

Date of release: August 9, 2019

Album: Better Days/Wetin Dey

Producer: Odunsi (The Engine)/GMK

Label: Kimani Moore Entertainment Limited

Details/Takeaway: Odunsi (The Engine) is having a good year. Earlier in the year, he released his super-impressive collaboration with Raye.

Weeks after releasing a colorful video for his acclaimed video, ‘Star Signs,’ he releases two songs.

‘Better Days’ featuring Wani is a vibe, but ‘Wetin Dey’ which samples the classic Paul Play and Ruff, Rugged and Raw collab of the same name is the pick of the two songs.

You can listen to the songs HERE.