Artist: Odunsi

Album Title: Everything You Heard Is True

Genre: Afro-pop, Alternative-Afro-Pop, Trap,

Date of Release: May 13, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art:

Length: 7 Tracks, 14 minutes

Features: 4 – Maison2500, Amaarae, DETO Black, Gigi Atlantis

Tracklist:

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is Odunsi's first project since 2018's rare. Word on the street says Odunsi's album is also on the way.

You can play the EP HERE.