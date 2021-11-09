On Monday, November 8, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and producer, Odunsi TheEngine, announced that his sophomore studio album and fifth overall body of work will soon be released.
Odunsi announces sophomore album
In 2020, he released the critically acclaimed EP, Everything You Heard Is True. His debut album, rare was released in 2019.
According to the 'Wicked Sexy' singer, he will release a single this month and his album before the end of 2021.
On his Twitter page, Odunsi writes that, "Grateful to be here, but ready for who I am. Thank you to every soul praying for me. We are all connected and time is going to tell. New music this month. I've put my heart and everything I have into the album, so we are going to take it slow. Bit by bit. Step by step."
