Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy recently returned to Nigeria after a historic tour of his sixth album 'Love, Damini', during which he became the first African artist to headline stadium concerts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

On August 13, 2023, Burna Boy hosted friends and industry associates to a private beach party with Street Pop maestro Seyi Vibez, Hip Hop star ODUMODUBLVCK, and emerging star Shallipopi in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy has openly declared his admiration for Seyi Vibez music. At his infamous 2023 'Lagos Love Damini' Concert, Burna Boy stated that it was because of the pleadings of Seyi Vibez that he chose to remain at the concert.

ODUMODUBLVCK has in the past declared Burna Boy to be his biggest inspiration in Nigerian music and Burna Boy was recorded cheerfully singing along to the rapper's career-altering hit record 'Declan Rice'.