Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album

Onyema Courage

In preparation for the release of his new album, rising star Odumodublvck has confirmed collaborations with Santi, BOJ, Blaqbonez, and others.

Odomodublvck made this revelation on his One and one interview with Pulse Nigeria. He spoke about his journey so far and his soon-to-be released album.

Talking about the album, he said its going to take him and his friends out of poverty.

In his words, "greatness, prosperity, and breaking the shackles of poverty for me and my guys," he says.

"This project is going to change all that. This album is going to help my kids, my children. I'm going to be able to pay the scholarship for my gateman's kids."

"My music will bring people together. It will bring about peace and reunite divorcees," he added.

Going on, he confirmed Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Magnito, Replay, Zlatan, Blaqbonez, PsychoYP, Payper Corleone, and others are all on the project.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee
