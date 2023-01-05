Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album

Odomodublvck made this revelation on his One and one interview with Pulse Nigeria. He spoke about his journey so far and his soon-to-be released album.

Talking about the album, he said its going to take him and his friends out of poverty.

In his words, "greatness, prosperity, and breaking the shackles of poverty for me and my guys," he says.

"This project is going to change all that. This album is going to help my kids, my children. I'm going to be able to pay the scholarship for my gateman's kids."

"My music will bring people together. It will bring about peace and reunite divorcees," he added.

