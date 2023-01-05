Odumodublvck set to feature Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Blaqbonez, others on new album
In preparation for the release of his new album, rising star Odumodublvck has confirmed collaborations with Santi, BOJ, Blaqbonez, and others.
Recommended articles
Odomodublvck made this revelation on his One and one interview with Pulse Nigeria. He spoke about his journey so far and his soon-to-be released album.
Talking about the album, he said its going to take him and his friends out of poverty.
In his words, "greatness, prosperity, and breaking the shackles of poverty for me and my guys," he says.
"This project is going to change all that. This album is going to help my kids, my children. I'm going to be able to pay the scholarship for my gateman's kids."
"My music will bring people together. It will bring about peace and reunite divorcees," he added.
The Gist:
Going on, he confirmed Santi, Ajebo Hustlers, AQ, BOJ, Magnito, Replay, Zlatan, Blaqbonez, PsychoYP, Payper Corleone, and others are all on the project.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng