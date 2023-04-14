The sports category has moved to a new website.

OdumoduBlvck headlines Apple Music's Rap Life Africa for April

Adeayo Adebiyi

fast-rising Nigerian Hip Hop sensation OdumoduBlvck has been announced as the featured artist for Apple Music's Rap Life Africa for April 2023.

OdumoduBlvck is Apple Music Rap Life featured artist for April 2023
OdumoduBlvck is Apple Music Rap Life featured artist for April 2023

The rapper is set to be featured as the focus artist on Apple Music's Rap Life Radio as host Ebro and Apple Music Africa Now Radio host Dada Boy Ehiz will discuss his latest release 'Declan Rice'.

The Native Records signee has sparked interest amongst fans who are taken by his brand of music he likes to call a hybrid of Hip Hop and a brand of Nigerian Highlife (Okporoko music).

Alongside ODUMODUBLVCK, Rap Life Radio also features a new track from South African-based rappers K.Keed & Yung Tyran called 'Simpin 2 Pimpin', as well as a track from Nigerian rapper Falz feat. Vector called 'Mr. Yakubu'.

Adeayo Adebiyi



