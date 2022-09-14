RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Odumodu Blvck drops sizzling visuals for hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Nigerian sensation Odumodu Blvck has dropped the music video for his hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'.

Odumodu Blvck
Odumodu Blvck

Artist: Odumodu Blvck

Recommended articles

Song Title: Dog Eat Dog

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: September 14, 2022

Video Director: BIG SHOOTAR

Features: None

Label: Odumodu Blvck/Antiworld Global Music

Video Link:

Details/Takeaway: Odumodu Blvck is one of the rappers whose talent is defining Nigeria's Hip-Hop scene. His single 'Dog Eat Dog' is a catchy tune that tells a story of betrayal and the resilence.

The BIG SHOOTAR directed visual have the rapper in his element while surrounded by friends and beautiful woman as he lords over his empire in a Dog eat Dog world. The visuals was shot both outdoors and indoors as Odumodu Blvck shows how he holds his own in a dog eat dog world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

'You've never liked me' Davido tells DJ Maphorisa

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 8)

Odumodu Blvck drops sizzling visuals for hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'

Odumodu Blvck drops sizzling visuals for hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'

Odunsi returns with new EP 'Denim'

Odunsi returns with new EP 'Denim'

The Plug merges with TopBoy Entertainment, announces Tobi Mohammed as Managing Partner

The Plug merges with TopBoy Entertainment, announces Tobi Mohammed as Managing Partner

Comedian Seyi Law loses mum

Comedian Seyi Law loses mum

Jáde Osiberu strikes exclusive overall deal with Prime Video

Jáde Osiberu strikes exclusive overall deal with Prime Video

Meet One Touch: The golden boy of the South South

Meet One Touch: The golden boy of the South South

Disney is making a documentary on Nigerian boy whose ballet video went viral in 2020

Disney is making a documentary on Nigerian boy whose ballet video went viral in 2020

Trending

Bandz, DBN Gogo, Asake

Asake's Amapiano hits draw concern from South African artists

Trippie Redd, Portable

American rapper Trippie Redd texts Portable for possible collaboration

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Asake makes grand entrance with ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe’ [Pulse Album Review]

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan