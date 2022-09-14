Odumodu Blvck drops sizzling visuals for hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'

Details/Takeaway: Odumodu Blvck is one of the rappers whose talent is defining Nigeria's Hip-Hop scene. His single 'Dog Eat Dog' is a catchy tune that tells a story of betrayal and the resilence.

The BIG SHOOTAR directed visual have the rapper in his element while surrounded by friends and beautiful woman as he lords over his empire in a Dog eat Dog world. The visuals was shot both outdoors and indoors as Odumodu Blvck shows how he holds his own in a dog eat dog world.