Artist: Odumodu Blvck
Odumodu Blvck drops sizzling visuals for hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'
Fast-rising Nigerian sensation Odumodu Blvck has dropped the music video for his hit single 'Dog Eat Dog'.
Song Title: Dog Eat Dog
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: September 14, 2022
Video Director: BIG SHOOTAR
Features: None
Label: Odumodu Blvck/Antiworld Global Music
Details/Takeaway: Odumodu Blvck is one of the rappers whose talent is defining Nigeria's Hip-Hop scene. His single 'Dog Eat Dog' is a catchy tune that tells a story of betrayal and the resilence.
The BIG SHOOTAR directed visual have the rapper in his element while surrounded by friends and beautiful woman as he lords over his empire in a Dog eat Dog world. The visuals was shot both outdoors and indoors as Odumodu Blvck shows how he holds his own in a dog eat dog world.
